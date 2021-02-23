The Alexander City Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a juvenile who left his home overnight.
“Jody “Nick” Easterwood left his residence in Alexander City on his own accord between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Feb. 21 or Feb. 22,” a release from ACPD states.
Jody Nicholas Easterwood is 16 years old, weighs 400 lbs and is 6 feet tall. He has blue eyes and sandy hair.
Jody was last seen wearing a royal blue sweatshirt similar to the one in the picture provided by ACPD.
If anyone has any information on Easterwood’ whereabouts please contact Det. Jeremy Kolb with ACPD at 256-329-6768.