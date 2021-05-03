Justin Paul Melton is now in custody of law enforcement. But the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Candice Nicole Reynolds for questioning in last week’s shooting incident near Tallassee according to a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release.
Melton, 33, of Prattville was captured late Sunday evening in Dallas, Georgia with the maroon Infiniti. Melton was seen leaving the April 25 shooting and Reynolds, 28, was driving.
A warrant for attempted murder had been issued for Melton following the shooting of a 23 year old victim who was transported to Baptist Hospital in Montgomery.
Reynolds is wanted for questioning in the incident.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a tips.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Reynolds, is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or to download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Callers to CrimeStoppers may also use the toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.