Two tenants of the soon-to-be constructed strip mall off of Highway 63 announced they will be opening a Lake Martin Pizza Company and a Rita's Italian Ice.
Owners Brett and Stacey Gelband first came to the area in 2019 after buying a house off Highway 63 near Our Town. For weekend getaways, they would bring their kids and friends down from Senoia, Georgia.
“We fell in love with the lake,” Brett said. “We fell in love with the community. We fell in love with the people.”
By 2021, the couple decided to move full time to the area. Brett retired after 30 years of working in corporate America, and they agreed they wanted to start something locally.
One of the things they noticed during the weekend trips, and especially moving here permanently, is there are not a lot of food options on that side of town.
“Once we became local, we found there's a whole city here,” Stacey said. “We started finding out how much was really available, but there wasn't anything available nearby us, down 63. We got empty-nested. Kids went off to college, and we started really thinking this might be our next chapter.”
The two said the foundation of both businesses is about forming a community, and they hope to serve Alexander City, Wind Creek State Park and those near Highway 63. However, it will also provide a space for young adults to have a gathering place and job opportunities.
“When you open places like this for the most part those are your employees, and we want to be those mentors,” Brett said. “Not only for young adults to have a job they clock-in and clock-out off, but to truly teach them about business and life lessons — all the things that we got to work with our kids on. We want to be able to share that.”
Lake Martin Pizza Company
Throughout the process, Brett said the couple has been consulting with Justin and Kira Woodall, owners of the original Lake Martin Pizza Company off of Highway 49 in Dadeville.
“The one thing that makes you want to be a part of something is the product or the service that they offer, which is top-notch,” Brett said. “And then how they help and serve the community and how they embrace it. I don’t think I have ever talked to someone who said they didn’t like Lake Martin Pizza.”
At this additional location, there will be an emphasis on entertainment spaces. There will be indoor seating, but a large part of the seating will be outdoor making up 2,500 square feet. There also will be a full bar and stage.
Brett said they hope to have events throughout the week and possibly live music in the future. However, in the beginning, he said they want to focus on getting the restaurant up and running smoothly before adding in additional elements.
“We're going to focus on the core things to get the business up and going, but we're excited to bring it and hope that people are patient as we kick things off,” he said.
Rita’s Italian Ice
Rita’s Italian Ice will be next door to the pizza company and will be offering Italian ice and frozen custard desserts. It will have counter service and outdoor seating.
Stacey said Rita’s has been in business since 1984 and this is the sixth franchise in Alabama. Although it is nationwide, she said it is still relatively new to Alabama with the closest Rita’s being in Tuscaloosa.
“We didn't go to Birmingham, Montgomery or Auburn-Opelika area,” Stacey said. “Alex City got something before them. We're excited about that.”
The franchise also offers over 90 flavors of Italian ice and about 20 flavors of frozen custard. Brett said they plan to carry roughly 15 flavors of Italian ice and 10 flavors of frozen custard every day and rotate them out. Plus, the ice and custard are made fresh daily on-site.
“The fun thing about Rita’s is the first day of spring every year, every franchise gives free ice for the day,” Stacey said. “We're gonna miss it (this year). So we're excited about having our opening and having everyone out tasting Rita's Italian ice and custard.”
The expected opening date for both businesses is early summer of 2023. The strip mall is being built by Bob and Hunter Harris of Sunrise Docks; it will be located at 8469 Highway 63 in Alexander City.