The Sunday death of 34-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton of Tallassee was ruled an accidental drowning.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Thursday the sheriff’s department recently received the information.
“The preliminary autopsy report determined the death was the result of an accidental drowning,” Abbett said.
Sunday afternoon investigators and deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department were called to North Holiday Drive after Thornton’s body was discovered near the shoreline of Lake Martin.
Neighbors said Sunday they didn’t know the person who was found dead or the circumstances of the death. They said Thornton appeared on the property Friday and started to clean it up by raking leaves and picking up limbs.