While gas prices are declining, GasBuddy predicts this Labor Day gas prices will be the highest they have been for the holiday in the past 10 years, averaging $3.72 per gallon.
Comparatively, Alabama prices decreased by 2.4 cents per gallon, with an average of $3.42, as of Aug. 29.
Jimmy Duwain Nelson, retiree and pastor of Chandler Mountain Baptist Church, said the gas prices are way too high.
“It takes [money] away from a lot of working people. It's often more of going back and forth to work,” he said. “A lot of families, you know, they are not making that much money – prices and groceries and everything else going up… and they just can’t afford it nowadays.”
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 58 percent of Americans said they plan to go on a road trip this summer and 33 percent reported a planned road trip for Labor Day weekend. Nelson said the gas prices can make it more difficult to enjoy vacation and family time.
“I think the government has a lot to do with it,” Nelson said. “I think they shouldn’t have shut down that blasted pipeline. They should keep that pipeline open.”
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said going forward something to consider that may affect prices is the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest and hurricane season.
