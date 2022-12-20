At the Dec. 15 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting, the board was presented with the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requirements plan for the first time in the past two to three years.
The previous presentation of the plan was for the beginning of the one-to-one initiative — a program designed for every student to be able to have an internet device provided by a given school district.
Raymond Porter, Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) superintendent, said the board of education at this point has nearly 5,000 devices in total that they are monitoring and looking after.
The presentation gave an update on what the board is doing to maintain CIPA requirements.
Joel Padgett, technology director at TCBOE, said the first requirement is for all the schools to have an Internet Safety Policy, and the second is to have a technology protection measure and filter.
Padgett explained the safety policy outlines aspects of CIPA by addressing safety and security of minors in chat rooms and emails, minors' access to inappropriate content on the internet, unauthorized disclosure of personal information of minors and restrictions of harmful information for minors.
Additionally, there is a technology-use policy that parents and students sign at the beginning of the year. This policy is also a part of the school handbook.
The second requirement is the technology protection measure and filter. Padgett said they are able to block and filter certain sites under Lightspeed systems.
“It [Lightspeed] has more than one billion entries that allow us to block websites categorized as containing adult and/or pornographic subject matter, promoting the use of illicit or illegal drugs, promoting violence, hate, weapons, alcohol and gambling,” he explained.
It also allows them to filter through messaging and dating sites as well as block web searches that use inappropriate keywords and manage YouTube to only show safe educational content.
Padgett said Lightspeed is required for all school devices. Even if a student takes a school device home, his team is still able to block and filter sites.
“One of the other outcomes is we need to monitor the online activities of minors,” he said. “So we have comprehensive reporting on user behavior from a high level overview to detailed reports on individual user activities: including internet traffic activity, by content category on the URLs visited, block internet request by content category, all searches and queries, block searching queries [and] suspicious queries…”
They filter 24 hours a day and are alerted when there is inappropriate activity. Once they receive an email alert, Padgett said they read through it and then pass it along to the school administrators.
Board member Carla Talton asked during the meeting where the county stands as far as internet access.
“It would make all the difference in the world to teachers and students,” Talton said. “Because you always have to think about giving those assignments that require that access.”
As far as internet access, Padgett said it is something that is more so in the hands of the State of Alabama. Since 2018, Alabama has been working on expanding internet access under the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act.
According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs broadband map, the Dadeville area is in the 80 to 50 percent bracket for addresses with internet access using wireline or fixed wireless.
The majority of the New Site area is in the 80 to 100 percent bracket. Reeltown area is largely in the 80 to 50 percent bracket or 80 to 100 percent bracket with pockets of areas having no coverage.
The next Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.