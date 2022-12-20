Dec 15 TCBOE meeting
Joel Padgett, technology director at TCBOE, presents before the board of education on Dec. 15 to provide updates on meeting Children's Internet Protection Act requirements.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

At the Dec. 15 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting, the board was presented with the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requirements plan for the first time in the past two to three years.

