A Coosa County man is in jail for using drugs around two children.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Scott Smith, 35, of Kellyton and charged him with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child June 3.
An investigation was started in January when the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) received a complaint against Smith where he used methamphetamines and amphetamines around two children. Representatives from DHR and Coosa County sheriff deputies approached Smith at his home.
“We spoke with Mr. Jeremy Smith,” a narrative on an offense report in court records stated. “DHR case workers explained why they were out there ... that someone made a complaint about doing drugs around the kids.”
The narrative stated Smith first denied using drugs but his story changed after testing positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.
“Jeremy said he had shot up some meth that weekend,” the report stated.
DHR removed two children from the home at the time and later took hair samples for drug testing. Both children tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class B felony. If Smith is found guilty of chemical endangerment of a child, he faces two to 20 years for each count.
Smith is currently in the Coosa County Jail with a $20,000 bond available to him.