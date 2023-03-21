WWR Kellton Advanced Graphite Processing Facility 03162023.JPG
Buy Now

An aerial view of the construction site for what will become the Kellyton Advanced Graphite Processing Facility, located at the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park, just off U.S. Highway 280. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Westwater Resources recently discussed the company’s 2022 operational updates during a March 7 conference call, which included significant news about its Kellyton plant. 

IMG_3027.JPG
Buy Now

The entrance to the office of Alabama Graphite, which is across the street from the plant's construction site. 
IMG_3041.JPG
Buy Now

Construction crews and crane operators were observed working on the facility Monday. 
IMG_3031.JPG
Buy Now

A view of the plant's construction progress as of March 2023. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you