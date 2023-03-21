Westwater Resources recently discussed the company’s 2022 operational updates during a March 7 conference call, which included significant news about its Kellyton plant.
According to a news release, the Colorado-based mining company will enter into an agreement with a global electric vehicle battery manufacturer, which will utilize Westwater subsidiary Alabama Graphite and the Kellyton graphite processing plant as production partners.
Under the agreement, the plant will process raw graphite into a refined form for the use in batteries that power electric vehicles. Denise Walls, interim executive director of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, described the deal as noteworthy and a further indication of the company’s ongoing economic investment in Coosa County.
“I think the general public is on the fence about whether or not EVs (electric vehicles) will be as important as the federal government wants them to be, but I think seeing these type of announcement solidifies that the market is going to be big, and elemental graphite is going to be a big part of that too,” Walls said.
The news brings the Lake Martin area one step closer to becoming the sole U.S. source of natural-grade graphite, which is a key ingredient for batteries found in laptops, mobile phones and electric vehicles.
Westwater has more than $200 million in investments across the state, including now in Kellyton. The Kellyton plant, which is under construction at the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park, just off U.S. Highway 280, is expected to create at least 100 jobs once complete.
Walls said the Westwater development could benefit the local economy long-term with potentially further expansions and entice similar industry partners.
“There's close to 200 acres still available in Kellyton so I think there are going to be a lot of co-location opportunities in the EV industry, whether that be part of their customers or supply-chains,” she said.
In recent years, Alabama has attempted to dominate the U.S.’s automotive industry and Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is home to five major automakers when she attended the groundbreaking for the Kellyton plant last summer.
Walls said Westwater’s presence could serve to expand Lake Martin area’s existing automotive manufacturing sector and could centralize around the electric vehicle market in particular.
“I do think that we could definitely be a hub for it for sure,” she said. “Because we already are so heavily automotive centered, I think transitioning to EV is going to be a lot easier than from textiles.”
Furthermore, as a result of increasing customer demand, Westwater announced in the news release the company will also expand the initial feasibility study in order to double the plant's expected graphite output.
“Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, many battery manufacturers have sought to secure North American anode material,” Westwater executive chairman Teren Cryan said in a statement. “We are pleased to be part of that solution and believe this agreement is a significant step in the process.”
In addition to those positive signs, Walls also said a diversified economy would prevent dependency on a sole industry and lessen the risk of Alexander City repeating a similar history with the textile trade and the departure of the Russell Corporation.
“I also think that we need to be very careful about putting all our eggs in one basket because we went through that with the textile industry,” she said.
The press release said testing and commissioning at the Kellyton plant is expected in late 2023 while initial production is predicted to begin in the first half of 2024.