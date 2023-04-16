With four confirmed dead following a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece in Dadeville on Saturday night, KeKe Nicole Smith was amongst those who lost their lives.
A senior at Dadeville High School, Smith was the manager of the basketball and track and field teams, according to Dadeville coach Michael Taylor.
“It’s crazy because I go to all the events so I’m all over the place,” Taylor said. “But on Friday (at the Troy Invitational), she said, ‘Coach, I want to go with you today.’ She walked with me all day in Troy, and she just hung out with me.”
Taylor said Smith played volleyball and softball for the Tigers until her junior year. She then tore her ACL and decided to start managing after her recovery.
But like fellow Dadeville senior Phil Dowdell, who was also confirmed dead after the shooting, it wasn’t just athletics that defined Smith.
“She was full of love,” Taylor said. “Just like Phil, she was very very humble and she had this huge smile like Phil had. She would joke around all the time, and she got onto all of us — even me. She was just full of life.”
The Outlookis working to identify the other two victims who were fatally injured as well as waiting for more information on other injuries. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Jeremy Burkett, there were a “multitude” of other injuries, but he did not specify beyond that.
The ALEA has another press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.
