As Gov. Kay Ivey slowly rolls out a plan to reopen businesses, one industry still not able to open is hair salons and barber shops which has led to a grave financial impact on those in the field.
Most hairstylists are also self-employed, which is the largest group of workers struggling to receive unemployment benefits.
“Obviously financially this has affected me quite largely,” Root 49 co-owner Lauren Coker said. “Not only do we have business bills but I pay all of our bills at home through my income and there is also an issue with unemployment for 1099 people.”
Coker said she spoke with a friend who owns a nail salon in Auburn who is dealing with the same problems. Coker said her friend has even contacted President Donald Trump’s office and left messages because she is so frustrated.
“The first wave of money (the government) got paid out the people who sent in their paperwork first,” Coker said. “But I’ve gotten word they’ve received more money for that so (co-owner) Chelsea (Lutz) and I plan to get ours in for our business as soon as possible.”
Lutz echoed the sentiment of being in a financial bind after not bringing in any money for the last five weeks except for the stimulus check.
“Thankfully we got the stimulus check to cover some bills,” Lutz said. “But if we don’t work, we don’t get paid. We’re put between a rock and a hard spot.”
Mel Glenn works at Rick’s Barbershop in Alexander City and said she is pretty much the breadwinner at her house so not working has had a huge impact.
“It’s been kind of struggle for me,” Glenn said. “I’ve got some money saved but that’s been dissipating at this moment. I haven’t gotten anything yet — no stimulus check — so it’s had a real impact on me. ”
Coker said being a hairstylist is more than just doing the job and she works closely with her clients and form relationships.
“We are more than just doing people’s hair,” she said. “Some people that’s their therapy sessions. They get in that chair and talk, share their lives, what they’re going through. We’ve gotten so many messages from people saying, ‘We miss you.’ It’s rough on everyone.”
Ironically, part of a hairstylists’ training includes sanitation measures so most are highly educated on the matter.
“We go to school for 1,500 hours and the majority of that schooling is on sanitation,” Lutz said. “We know all about infectious diseases, skin issues; we’re already taking precautions, cleaning after every person. We know what we’re doing. We’re not just out here cutting hair on the fly. We’re probably cleaner than the grocery store.”
Root 49 is a small shop and has only two chairs in it anyway, so the maximum number of people who could be inside is four unless someone is waiting.
“They can wait in their car whoever’s coming in next and we can go out and get them and sanitize in between,” Lutz said.
Coker said it’s unfair for hair salons to be closed but retail stores, for example, could see hundreds of customers each day, potentially without gloves and masks.
“I can go to Dollar General and the cashier is wearing no gloves, no mask; I’m handing her money, she’s handing me back money and I’m 3 feet away from her,” Coker said. “They see 1,000 people a day; whereas we may see five clients total in a day. If we can gather in groups of 10 or less, I don’t understand.”
All three did agree safety is the No. 1 priority so it’s a double-edged sword for them being out of work.
“I’m anxious to go back to work but at the same time I don’t want to go back and contract something and pass it on to my family,” Glenn said. “I just really want to wait until the numbers are better and get a clear understanding on how to approach it and that kind of thing.”
The state’s current safer-at-home order, which includes close-contact services being closed, is in effect through May 15, so those workers are keeping their fingers crossed Ivey decides to let them reopen after that.
“If I don’t make money, how in the world am I going to keep paying my bills?” Lutz said. “I understand it’s for everyone’s safety and people could be asymptomatic and not even know. I totally get that. I just have to keep praying.”
Glenn said she’s even contemplated getting a part-time job in the meantime to bring in some income but doesn’t know if that’s even a good idea with the potential danger still pending.
“I think life is more important than stuff,” Glenn said. “We got stuff and if I should lose it while we’re trying to save lives, then I’d do that. We can always get some stuff back. I’m just depending on the good Lord to provide.”