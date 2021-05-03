Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals presiding judge Mary Windom is withdrawing from the Alabama Supreme Court race, Windom announced on social media Monday.
"After prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided that I will not seek election to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2022," said Windom, an Alexander City resident. "I will focus on spending time with my family and on my work as Presiding Judge of the Alabama Court of Appeals. I thank the many wonderful people across Alabama who have encouraged me to run."
Windom, a member of the Republican Party, assumed office on the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2008, and was elected by her peers as presiding judge in 2012. Her current term ends in 2027.
Windom announced her 2022 bid for Justice Mike Bolin's seat on the Alabama Supreme Court earlier this year.
"Remember my name for 2022 for the Supreme Court," she told Tallapoosa County high school students at an event in April. "I view that as a challenge to expand my horizons and what I've learned and so I'd appreciate the opportunity to serve in that manner."
On Monday, Tallapoosa County probate judge Talmadge East praised Windom's decision.
"It takes a person of character to prioritize the things that are really important in life," East tweeted. "These type qualities are what make you a great Criminal Appeals Court judge. Godspeed."