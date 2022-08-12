Alexander City Middle School teacher Latecha Graham has taught more than 485 children during her 20 years as an educator.
Last week, hundreds of her former students cheered her on as she was named Alexander City Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.
School leaders surprised Graham with the honor during a school district-wide convocation on Friday, Aug. 5. An award ceremony followed in which the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce presented Graham with a plaque for her more than two decades of service.
Graham was initially selected by her peers as the Teacher of the Year for ACMS, but after an extensive interview process she was then nominated as the district-wide Teacher of the Year.
Graham described the moment as a shock, adding she had been completely unaware of the nomination.
“I was surprised because you never expect to win,” Graham said. “I've been here for more than 20 years, and I know I do a good job as a teacher, but you don't go into this wanting to win teacher of the year. You do it for the joy of teaching.”
Although humbled, Graham said she had never envisioned herself as a teacher growing up. She had initially planned on becoming a lawyer when she first enrolled in Tuskegee University as a student.
That all changed in 1996 during her senior year in college, when Graham became a youth counselor.
“I was going everyday to tutor at-risk children, and once I started working with those children and helping them with their challenges and struggles in the classroom, I fell in love with working with the children,” Graham said.
After graduating college, Graham searched for a pathway into education. She eventually enrolled into Alabama State University, and in 2004 earned a degree in secondary education.
Graham then moved back to her hometown of Alexander City, and became a teacher with ACMS where she has worked ever since.
Over the years, she has taught a variety of subjects ranging from English, to computer science and career preparedness. During her career, Graham has most enjoyed building connections with students.
“I feel like all children are amazing. They have their own special talents and unique abilities. One of the things that I look forward to every year is meeting those new students and for that time we become like a family,” she said.
However, Graham noted that teaching is not without its challenges.
“Sometimes you question yourself and ask, am I doing a good job? Am I reaching somebody? But that award made me realize that my work here does not go unnoticed, by not only my peers, but my students,” Graham said.
Graham's students made sure to express their appreciation as hundreds of her former pupils rallied in support of her achievement, with many sending her congratulatory notes.
“When I posted it on social media, I had a lot of my former students that shared the post. Many said I was their favorite teacher, and they started talking about these different memories,” Graham said. “As I read, I remembered those kids, and I was like wow this is so amazing.”
Graham added that she cherishes those memories, and still remembers her very first day as a teacher even all these years later.
“I remember exactly what outfit I had on and how my hair was. I remember how my children were, and I remember closing the door, and the speech that I gave,” she said. “It was one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had in my life.”