Latecha Graham named ACS Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

Latecha Graham is a teacher and administrator with Alexander City Middle School, and has worked as an educator for more than 20 years. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Alexander City Middle School teacher Latecha Graham has taught more than 485 children during her 20 years as an educator.

Latecha Graham named ACS Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

School leaders presented Graham with a plaque award during a school district-wide convocation on Friday, Aug. 5.
Latecha Graham named ACS Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

Graham in her office at Alexander City Middle School. Graham enjoyed welcoming students back to school on Wednesday, describing teaching as a joy. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you