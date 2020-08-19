Artist and Alexander City native Lynthia Edwards may never have gotten the chance to meet her superhero but she did make an impact on his life.
Edwards’ painting of the late Civil Rights activist and congressman John Lewis was purchased by the legend himself in 2019. Edwards was also invited to paint live on the streets of downtown Montgomery during Lewis’ funeral processional last month.
One weekend about two years ago when Edwards was out of town, Lewis was in Montgomery for a fundraiser and spotted her work.
“At some point, (Lewis) and his delegates do a tour of the city and he comes in contact with my work,” Edwards said. “Later on that evening, I start getting phone calls and phone calls saying, ‘Hey, you need to get to town. John Lewis purchased your painting and wants to meet you.’ So I’m hauling to Montgomery and by the time I got there — he was about 80 years old — he had gone to take a nap. So we never even got to meet each other.”
Edwards’ fascination with Lewis began as a child when reviewing the pictures of Bloody Sunday, the black rights movement march from Selma to Montgomery.
“He was one of the first ones to be attacked on the front line,” Edwards said. “I always wondered who this guy was; who is this man? Finally I read an article in like 1996 and find out who it is. So from then on, I realize this person is relevant and still alive; he’s right there. It kind of made him a superhuman to me. At that point in time, he’s a superhero.”
Edwards continued with phases of interest and studying the Civil Rights Movement and learned more about Lewis and his background.
When she entered the annual 21 Dreams Art and Culture Collective exhibition in Montgomery two years ago, the theme was Roots and Wings.
“It was all about creating works about people and individuals that were from Alabama and left or are still here, highlighting various people,” Edwards said. “One of the people I decided to paint was my superhero, John Lewis. So I paint him and it goes in the show.”
A few months later, Edwards found out Lewis was coming to town and her piece was being transferred to the fundraiser location — Kress on Dexter, known for its segregated shopping experiences and lunch counter sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement.
Lewis evidently spotted the piece while it was being transported and bought it, plus two others in Edwards’ collection.
“The portrait appears in his biopic (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”),” Edwards said. “Also when the portrait gets to Kress for the fundraiser when he was in town and people crowd around this piece and capture (Lewis) talking about it … I found out a couple weeks ago that segment of the event was actually in the biopic too.”
Lewis’ delegates attempted to coordinate a meeting with Edwards when Lewis was in his last stages of pancreatic cancer but then quarantine happened and everything shut down.
However, she got a chance to be near Lewis, just not in the way she had expected.
“I got this call about the (funeral) procession coming through Montgomery and was told, ‘It’d be great if you came down,’” Edwards said. “I paint live anyway; that’s entertainment for me. It makes people, the viewers, more comfortable with seeing works of art as well as being able to watch the process and connect with them. So I was all in.”
Edwards then live painted on Dexter Avenue in Montgomery during Lewis’ funeral processional July 30, as the congressman was transported to lie in state at the grounds of the State Capitol.
“I painted live that day as the procession came through,” she said. “It came through, went around the fountain around Dexter Avenue, up to the Capitol and I was standing right of the fountain on the sidewalk, painting live.”
Her portrait from that day was one of an older Lewis. After finishing the piece, she delivered it to Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where Lewis’ friend Martin Luther King Jr. was once pastor.
“I have this thing about the Civil Rights Movement; it’s one of my interests,” Edwards said. “I like to paint various people from the Civil Rights Movement or those with Alabama roots. But their story has to be relatable or resonate with me. I have to have a connection to paint them.”
Edwards has been an artist for about 20 years and taught in Alex City her first three years as an educator. She now lives in Birmingham and teaches art at I3 Academy, a Woodlawn community charter school. Edwards still has a house and family members in Alex City, where she returns often.