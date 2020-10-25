The late John B. Scott’s family will forever have a legacy and plans to continue the tradition of walking his namesake trail every year.
The John B. Scott Forever Wild Trail around Lake Martin was named in honor of Scott in 2016 and Scott’s daughter Laura Breyfogle said every Thanksgiving, the family hikes those trails creating cherished memories.
Avid outdoor enthusiast and environmentalist Scott died Oct. 15 at 90 years old after a brief bout with cancer.
But according to his fellow Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association colleagues, he was a very young 90.
“The first time I met him, I was so impressed,” CRATA member Jerry Bynum said. “We were going to clear a trail at the Yates property where the John Scott Trail is and (Scott) hopped off the back of the truck with a chainsaw in his hand. We walked 2 or 3 miles that day and he carried that saw the whole way, cutting limbs and everything.”
It wasn’t until Bynum learned his age that he was even more amazed.
“As we got to know him a little better, I realized he’s quite a gentle gentleman with an outdoors spirit,” Bynum said. “His love of the outdoors is just quite amazing.”
Scott was instrumental in the passing of the constitutional amendment creating the Forever Wild state land. He was the first president of the Alabama Law Foundation and a trustee of Forever Wild Land Trust as well as the initial chairman of the Nature Conservancy of Alabama.
“Daddy met Jimmy Lanier at The Overlook one time a couple years ago and just talked to him about the trails,” Breyfogle said. “He was just so interested because he’s been an environmentalist for years. Anything involving getting people outside is of great interest to him.”
Scott shared that pastime with his family who inherited a love for hiking trails around Lake Martin.
“It just added a whole new dimension he realized for our family and other people coming to the lake to be able to hike,” Breyfogle said.
Lanier said Scott considered the hiking trails the best thing to ever happen to Lake Martin. Lanier also considered Scott a cherished friend and the two spent plenty of time admiring the land and sharing laughs and memories.
“John was just a dear, special friend,” Lanier said. “He had a great sense of humor and could really tell a funny story. They may be corny jokes but they were so good they made you laugh.”
Breyfogle is no stranger to her father’s cheesy humor.
“Oh he was known for his corn,” she said. “He’d tell jokes at dinner and we’d say, ‘Pass the butter; I smell corn.’ He was a good punster.”
While Breyfogle wasn’t sure if it was Scott or Lanier’s idea to actually build the trails at the Forever Wild acreage, she knew it was her father’s favorite place to be.
“When he joined up with Jimmy, he just loved it,” Breyfogle said. “He would always talk about how it was being out there with the trail crew — just to go out and work with them. They didn’t talk politics or religion; just had a good time and celebrated what they were doing. There was a real camaraderie out there and he enjoyed it so much.”
CRATA friends weren’t the only ones Scott made out in the woods though.
“Dad was one of the people who made friends with Rusty the Trail Dog,” Breyfogle said. “(The dog) lived there at the trail head below the dam. We never knew where he came from but he just hiked with people.”
Scott’s brother, Jim Scott, known for his exquisite and expansive gardens at Lake Martin, was the one to suggest naming the trail in Scott’s honor.
“Jim wanted him to be honored and at that point, Daddy just wanted to help build that trail,” Breyfogle said. “He was delighted to have the trail named for him. We all felt he deserved it. He’s pretty humble about things but he was quite pleased.”
Spending all his life in Montgomery and 40 years as an attorney, Scott began visiting Lake Martin on the recommendation of a friend who compared it to Acapulco and listening to the waves crashing on the shore. Scott bought some land in the late 1970s near the dam and built a house in 1980.
“So my dad went and looked at the lot and he figured at the time he wanted to go in as a family thing,” Breyfogle said. “So he asked his brother and his brother-in-law, my uncle Luther Hill who is an architect and he designed the house. It’s been something that brought our family together and kept us together over the years.”
Breyfogle, who now lives in LaGrange, Georgia, said her on her last trip to Lake Martin she saw the sign for the John B. Scott Forever Wild Trail on Highway 50 and asked her dad how it felt.
“Daddy doesn’t it feel good to have a sign with your name on it?” Breyfogle said. “He said, ‘yup.’”
And one of the last things Scott did before his death was hike the scenic loop of the John B. Scott Trail.
“I talked to John about three weeks ago and knew he wasn’t doing well,” Bynum said. “But even the time nearing his death, he was extremely positive and thankful to the volunteers of CRATA for the work they were doing. He always supported us physically and financially. I can’t say enough good things about John Scott.”