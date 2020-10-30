Jim's Pharmacy reopens in bigger location

Jim’s Pharmacy, already four weeks at its new location, celebrated its grand reopening on Friday with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Dadeville Chamber of Commerce.
The morning may have been off to a rocky start — phone lines and internet were still down in places on Friday due to this week’s storms — but the pharmacy was already filling prescriptions and advising customers on the side effects of acetaminophen by the time the chamber showed up.
Jim’s Pharmacy’s new location is less than a mile down Highway 49 from its previous 1,000-square-foot store. The new place is almost two times the space, said Anne Clanton, who runs the pharmacy with her husband Jim.
“We were just outgrowing it,” Anne Clanton said.
Jim’s Pharmacy offers flu shots, vaccines and medication compounding, including compounding for pets. It also takes rotational trainees from Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy.
The new place has more room for over-the-counter products and gifts, including a few pieces from local artists.
The extra space will also accommodate a room for working with hazardous compounds, now that the regulations around such have changed, Anne Clanton said.
“(There’s) more patients, more traffic,” she said. “We’re very happy.”