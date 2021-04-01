Former senator and U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions (R-AL) will be the keynote speaker at Southern Preparatory Academy's board of trustees scholarship banquet, the military school announced last week.
Camp Hill's Southern Prep, formerly known as Lyman Ward Military Academy, will be hosting the first annual banquet Friday, April 23.
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a close connection with the school; he had a close relationship with Col. Bill Jenrette," said Tripp Skipper of Skipper Group, the consultancy organizing the event.
Jenrette became president of then-Lyman Ward in 2007 and became chairman of the board of trustees and chancellor of the academy upon retirement. Jenrette died in 2017.
"We wanted to recognize that special relationship and also honor (Sessions') service to our state and our country," Skipper said.
Southern Prep, which serves grades 6-12, is one of 11 all-boys military academies left in the United States, Skipper said. The banquet will raise money for the five to eight cadets it grants scholarships to each year.
Sessions served as U.S. senator for Alabama from 1997 to 2017 before resigning to become U.S. attorney general under the Trump administration. In 2018, Sessions resigned at then-President Donald Trump's request after recusing himself from the investigation into Russian election interference. Sessions ran in 2020 to reclaim his old senate seat but lost in the Republican primary to Tommy Tuberville.
Sessions was also captain in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1977.
Skipper, who used to work for Sessions during his first term in senate, said he does not know what Sessions has been up to since the senate race.
"My guess is he's just been enjoying spending time with his family and with grandchildren," Skipper said.
The scholarship banquet will be held at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa from 6:30 to 8 p.m.