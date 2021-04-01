Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&