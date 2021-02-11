Alabama Community College System (ACCS) chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Jeff Lynn as president of Central Alabama Community College (CACC) at a board of trustees meeting Wednesday. Lynn had been acting president since June.
Lynn joined ACCS in 2016, where he served as vice chancellor for workforce as well as aerospace and aviation. Before ACCS, Lynn was the executive director of workforce development programs (LED FastStart) for Louisiana Economic Development.
“Mr. Lynn’s unique background combining private sector and higher education experience has proven to be successful in leading the Trojan community over the last several months,” Baker said. “Jeff’s commitment to improving the lives of the students CACC serves coupled with his enthusiasm for reinvigorating the workforce pipeline throughout the college’s service area makes him the perfect fit to continue to serve the college as its president.”
Lynn began his career while in college, working full time in manufacturing and the hospitality industry while studying organizational management from Auburn University. Lynn later served as the head of ASMT Training Systems for Ciba Vision Corporation in Duluth, Georgia, where he led efforts related to technical and team skills training, and served on the Southern Regional Education Board’s curriculum team. He also spent 10 years as the director of regional project operations for Georgia Quick Start, which is part of the Technical College System of Georgia.
“It is an honor and a privilege to continue to serve at CACC and work with the Trojan family to serve the education and training needs of Central Alabamians,” Lynn said. “I grew up not too far from here and it’s important to me that our college is a gateway to a better future for the communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, and students at CACC as we continue to blaze a new path forward.”
Lynn’s tenure at Central Alabama Community College as president will begin on Monday, March 1.