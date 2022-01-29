Alexander City Schools has not publicized its intentions for Stephens Elementary School, but a persistent rumor that the campus may be retired — with the third- and fourth-graders relocated to what is now Alexander City Middle School — was brought to the school system Tuesday.
Co-PACE (Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence) representative Teresa Harrell Moten approached the Alexander City Board of Education with copies of newspaper articles explaining its history, to show that "Nathaniel H. Stephens School is not an afterthought," she said. Moten also asked they include the school's full name — including the "Nathaniel H." — on its sign and in official documents.
"I notice in the annual report, you have 'Jim Pearson,' you have the Alexander City Middle School, you have 'William L. Radney,' then you get down to Nathaniel H. Stephens School and you just have 'Stephens,'" she said.
She also asked for consultation with the public before any major decisions are made.
"The shifting [of schools], or whatever you do, let's not leave out a part of town," Moten said, alluding to its rumored eventual closure. "We do need to have a conversation."
Earlier this school year, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford announced the school system was now considering the Sportplex as the future location of a new Benjamin Russell High School, after repeated delays to start building at the school board's U.S. Highway 280 property.
Once the new high school is built, however, what happens to the remaining five campuses — and if one will be shuttered — has yet to be voted on by the board.
In 2019, The Outlook reported that Lankford had submitted a signed letter to the Tallapoosa County Commission, outlining the school system's capital project priorities, with the construction of a new high school being the first. Second priority was to renovate the current high school building, followed by Alexander City Middle School. Jim Pearson Elementary School — due for completion — would be renovated concurrently out of separate funds. The letter does not mention any projects for Stephens Elementary School.
As of this 2022, however, nothing is set in stone.
"The Alexander City Board of Education has not released any definitive plans or released an official statement in regards to additions, renovations or consolidations of our existing schools," Alexander City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said in a statement Thursday. "As decisions are made in regards to the capital planning process, ACS will inform our community and work with our parents and community members to create a plan that is best for our students."
Even the high school construction plans — the school system's first-priority project — are "still preliminary," Sanford said.
At a city council meeting in December, Alexander City councilman Bobby Tapley said he had been getting "a lot of comments about what's happening to Stephens school," which falls in his district.
"I would at least hope that the school board and school leaders at least come over on our side of the town to at least discuss what is going to happen to Stephens school," Tapley said. "Because there's a lot of history over there that we need to make sure gets preserved."
While the names and the buildings have changed, what is now Stephens has been a school since the '40s, starting with the one-room Alexander City Colored School, educating Black children from K-12. Under the leadership of its sole principal, Nathaniel H. Stephens, the school was rebuilt and eventually renamed Laurel School to "eradicate the term 'colored'” from the school's name. It wasn’t until integration in 1971 that the school system was consolidated into one middle school and one high school and the elementary grades split into three different schools, with third and fourth grade at Laurel.
In 1988, Co-PACE, the Laurel High School Alumni Association and campaigner Venessa Banks Maxwell petitioned the school board to rename it Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School, which now covers the third and fourth grades. On Tuesday, Moten presented the school board a copy of that petition, which includes a few other demands.
"There are things that have been said for years. But this is actual documentation that we did," she said. "We even talked about if the building was destroyed by a fire and it was demolished, that we would always have a historical marker."
Moten, an Alexander City Schools alum, started elementary school under segregation — in 1966, she was first-grade homecoming queen in the Laurel High School homecoming parade — and graduated post-integration.
But just because the Stephens campus has been integrated for decades now doesn't mean the Black community wouldn't be disproportionately affected by its closure, Moten said.
"If you decide to move those kids, you are shifting everything back across the tracks," Moten said. "You're taking the tax money, you're taking the board of education, you're taking the children, you're taking the buses, you're taking the tax base, and you're leaving a place that was always a school."
Lankford and school board members thanked Moten but did not specifically address any of her comments during the meeting.
Lankford said he would have a third capital planning meeting for construction of the new high school later in the week.