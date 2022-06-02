The outcome of the Alabama Senate District 27 Republican primary race is still up in the air.
After the accepted provisional ballots were counted Tuesday, political newcomer Jay Hovey held just a single vote lead over three-time incumbent Tom Whatley. Now the race is being contested and a recount has been requested for one box in Tallapoosa County.
“A recount of the Rocky Creek polling location has been requested by the Whatley campaign,” Tallapoosa County Republican Party Chair Terry Martin said. “It will likely happen sometime next week.”
Results from the May 24 election show voters at Rocky Creek cast 168 votes for Whatley and 59 for Hovey. Martin said as of Thursday afternoon that was the only box the Whatley campaign requested to be recounted.
The Alabama Republican Party acknowledged Senate District 27 being contested and documents obtained show Whatley’s father, Charles Whatley, contested the race with the state party.
“I contest the nomination of Mr. Hovey based upon the casting of illegal votes in his favor and the rejection of legal votes in favor of Tom Whatley,” Charles Whatley said in a letter to the party. “The number of which would be sufficient to rightfully change the vote totals in favor of naming Tom Whatley as the nominee for the party.”
Charles Whatley attached an affidavit stating grounds for contesting the outcome. Whatley stated there was “malconduct on behalf of the inspector, canvassing board and/or others involved in the process of tallying, certifying and/or canvassing of votes.”
Whatley also contends more than two “illegal votes” were cast for Hovey and that more than two votes for his son were rejected in the final tally.
Whatley also alleged there was a “miscalculation, mistake, misconduct in counting, tallying, certifying or canvassing which of itself alone or in conjunction with the giving of illegal votes or the rejection of legals votes or any other ground would when everything is corrected, reduce the number of legal votes cast for the declared nominee Mr. Hovey down to or below those of Mr. Whatley in the race.”
Other contests were filed asking Whatley be declared the winner.
The Alabama Republican Party said contests were also made for elections in Alabama House District 1, 2, 28 and 29, as well as several races in Lauderdale County.
It’s not the first time a state party has seen a contested race. In the 1986 campaign for governor, Charles Graddick received more votes in the Democratic primary but the party gave the nomination to Bill Baxley after it said Graddick encouraged Republican voters to cross over and vote in the Baxley-Graddick runoff, a decision held up in the courts.
The state party said requests for recounts are submitted to local county party organizations. Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said his office is ready for a possible recount.
“We have machines ready and poll workers on notice,” East said. “If requested to perform a recount, we will provide an estimate to the candidate and party of the costs involved.”