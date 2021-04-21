Four teams from Horseshoe Bend School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter will advance to FFA's statewide competition in May after scoring well in their district competitions.
"It has been an interesting year trying to get to the point where we could have these competitions," Horseshoe Bend FFA advisor Jessica Hodnett said. "But our Alabama FFA state staff has worked hard to be able to provide us a way to compete."
Last week, teams competed in the two-day Alabama FFA Virtual Competition and the Alabama FFA Central District Competition, which was an in-person event.
Horseshoe Bend's horse judging team, comprised of Tenzley Ingram, Katie Cotney and Landon Smith, won fourth place in the virtual competition. Lane Costley, Katie Rasbury, Taylor Clegg and Jonwesley Jones, Horseshoe Bend's meat judging team, scored third. Both teams will advance.
As for the in-person competition that took place on Friday, two Horseshoe Bend teams won first place and will also be advancing to the statewide competition. Competing on the forestry team was Savannah Peoples, Brooke Milner, Alyssa Milford and Tristan Cheaney. Horseshoe Bend's 'conduct of chapter meeting' team also placed first with members Rebecca Rasbury, Harrison Hunter, Maggie Bates, Thompson Gamble, Whit Milford, Taylor Clegg and Ansley Lewis advancing to the next level.
The state FFA competition takes place May 6-7.