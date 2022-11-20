Horseshoe Bend School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members started a tradition in 2009 that would lead to an opportunity to give back.
The “Pink & Teal Fashion Show” was originally designed to bring awareness to breast cancer and later added cervical and ovarian cancer.
“This was an event that students looked forward to each October, but since the pandemic hit, they have not held this event,” a press release stated. “Instead, FCCLA members sold Boo-grams to all students in the school.”
Boo-grams are cards with Halloween messages and suckers. They also, sold Boo-bags for the first time. The bag contained a variety of candy and a Halloween toy or trinket. FCCLA members sold them two weeks prior to Halloween and deliveries were made on Halloween day. “This was our service project in place of the fashion show,” FCCLA adviser Felicia Williams said. “We have found this makes more money than the fashion show. Every year, we get excited about our Boo-grams sale. The last couple of years, we have done the boo-grams sale and they continue to grow each year.”
According to Williams, FCCLA members encountered several obstacles during the sale such as keeping up with the need for candy and the cost of candy.
“This year we raised $650 for the Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE in honor of Stacey Benton. We know her cancer Journey has been long and wanted to show our support of her. Our members enjoy doing this project every year,” Armando Lopez, FCCLA president, said.
For several years now, the proceeds from the Boo-grams sale have been donated to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE. The group’s mission is to ease the financial and emotional burden and brighten the path of the residents of Tallapoosa County as they navigate through their cancer journey.
“This project is important because we have so many in our community that are fighting cancer. We would like to thank our community, students, parents and faculty for their support of our cancer awareness project,” Qua Holloway, FCCLA officer, said.
