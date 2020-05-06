Lake Martin is known for a lot of landmarks, wildlife and activities that make the area unique and Alexander City resident and artist Charles Forbus is capturing those iconic scenes on a visible 220-foot mural off Highway 63.
When Rodney Walker and Larry Morris decided to install Patriot Fueling Station, a state-of-the-art gas station, at the intersection of the road leading to Wind Creek State Park, they included a cement wall and knew they had the opportunity to do something aesthetically pleasing with it.
“Rodney Walker contacted me and he wanted a way to make the wall not just look like concrete,” Forbus said. “So I had a rough idea with a Lake Martin theme and we settled on what we have now.”
Forbus sketched out his initial idea using computer software and wanted the artwork to be stylized and stand out more than a photograph. Using a combination of paintbrushes, pallet knives, sponges, airbrushes and a spray gun, Forbus has combined his artistic talents to blend the dimensions of his art as different details of the scenes require certain technical skills.
“We started work on Friday and we’ve probably worked a full eight-hour day one day and the rest have been five or six hours at time,” Forbus said. “Once it reaches 2 p.m. it’s just too hot out here. The paint coming out of the spray gun dries too quickly.”
Forbus has made immense progress in 4 1/2 days but still has a long way to go.
“I’m hoping we can get it done in 10 more days,” he said. “I’d like to do it in less if we can.”
Right now the mural has a deep blue background and features a large-mouth bass, Chimney Rock, an eagle, a wake surfer and the words “Welcome to Lake Martin.” Still to be added are Children’s Harbor’s lighthouse and church, some version of the Kowaliga Indian and other ideas are in the works. The distinct scenes will stand out but ultimately fade together with color.
The wall varies in height from 8 to 4 feet, so Forbus still needs to decide what will fit best on the lower ends of the wall.
As the guys have been working, Forbus said people are already taking notice and slowing down to check it out or stop completely.
“I’ve been wanting to do a Lake Martin mural, so I had been working on some ideas for a while now,” Forbus said.
Walker hopes Patriot Fueling Station will be complete by June 1 but faced setbacks due to inclement weather creating a muddy mess at the construction site.
“We’re working really hard to get it open,” Walker said.
When complete the modernized gas station will have eight gas dispensers, automated store access 24/7 with robotic vending machines, six electric car-charging stations, an air pump and vacuum and a full landscaped perimeter complete with a 20-by-30 foot American flag.
“It’s kind of the wave of the future,” Walker said. “We have one already in Lineville and one in Wetumpka.”
The system used at the gas pumps will be chip readers as opposed to magnetic strips making them much safer against identity theft.
Walker said the idea for the painted wall came from Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin, Florida, featuring a mural of whales as cars cross the bridge into the beach area.
“It started with more lake scenes and grew into adding nature and wildlife of the area,” Walker said. “It ties into the community. I’m hoping people will come from all around to stop and take pictures here like a little tourist attraction.”
While it’s still unknown what the future of the coronavirus pandemic will bring, Walker hopes to have a grand opening celebration July 4 weekend.
“This whole community is working hard to create a nice, clean area where everyone’s working together,” Walker said.