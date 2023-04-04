HBHS FCCLA
Submitted / The Outlook Seven of Horseshoe Bend's FCCLA members competed in STAR Events at the state conference last month.

HBHS FCCLA members attended the state conference and STAR Events competition in Montgomery last month. The seven members in attendance were Brianna Abbett, Qua Holloway, Armando Lopez, Elizabeth Lopez, Gracie Norrell, Gracie Story and Jadyn Young.   Also in attendance were FCCLA advisor Felicia Williams and HBS business teacher Lisa Rowe.

