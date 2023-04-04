HBHS FCCLA members attended the state conference and STAR Events competition in Montgomery last month. The seven members in attendance were Brianna Abbett, Qua Holloway, Armando Lopez, Elizabeth Lopez, Gracie Norrell, Gracie Story and Jadyn Young. Also in attendance were FCCLA advisor Felicia Williams and HBS business teacher Lisa Rowe.
While at the conference, 24 members were recognized for Power of One completion, including Addi Peters, Alisa Foreman, Anna Bridges, Armando Lopez, Abbett, Cami Cook, Cara Johnson, Jacey Johnson, Destiny Buchanan, Elizabeth Lopez, Emily Meadows, Gabby Goodner, Norrell, Story, Gracie Deason, Greenleigh Key, Hallie Boone, Young, Jase McCord, Trent Higgins, Joleigh Key, Lily Moss, Lydia Branch and Lynlee Ratliff.
Power of One is a goal-setting program that has five units that must be completed before receiving recognition. Students who complete Power of One receive state and national recognition.
HBHS FCCLA was recognized as a STAR Chapter for its accomplishments this year. Only five other chapters in Alabama were recognized as being a STAR Chapter. The club received a banner to be placed in the FACS Department. Williams was honored with the Spirit of Advising Award, which is presented to an adviser who mentors, works behind the scenes and is always pushing their students. Williams will be recognized at the national conference in July for this award as well.
Seven FCCLA members competed in STAR Events, which are Students Taking Action with Recognition. Members earned six gold medals and one silver. Holloway and Armando Lopez won gold medals for Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3. They were fifth-place state winners. Abbett earned silver for Professional Presentation, Level 2. She placed third in the state.
Elizabeth Lopez and Norrell won a gold medal for Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Level 2; in addition, they also earned the top spot in the state. Rounding out the winners were Story and Young, who captured first for National Programs in Action, Level 3, good enough for second in the state.
First- and second-place winners will now advance to nationals July 2-6 in Denver to compete with other FCCLA members from across the United States. The trip will cost about $1,400 for each person. Anyone who would like to contribute to FCCLA, contact Williams at Horseshoe Bend High School.
