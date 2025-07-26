Fccla

Submitted / TPI Alexis Berry, left, Brianna Abbett, Isabella Tucker, Karen Lopez, Sophie Walls and Elizabeth Lopez attended the FCCLA National Leadership Conference last week.

Horseshoe Bend’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter recently competed at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference held in Orlando from July 5 through July 9. The conference welcomed thousands of students from across the nation for a week of competition, leadership development and career exploration.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

