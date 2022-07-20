Developers have been given another year to complete a development anchored by a grocery store.
At its Monday meeting, the Alexander City City Council gave developers until Dec. 31, 2024 to obtain a certificate of occupancy for the development at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63.
“It is being extended due to current economic conditions,” council president Buffy Colvin said.
Incentives were approved in June 2021 to help developers bring the development to fruition.
In 2021 the council approved a sales tax share that sees all of the unappropriated sales tax generated from the development up to $1.2 million per year for 10 years after the doors to the grocer open. The sales tax rebate would help the developer repay $7.5 million at five percent interest to cover a loan developers will take out with Valley Bank. Developer Evan Conder Conder said in 2021 the development would cost approximately $25 million to construct.
Ronnie Betts
The council honored the memory of life-long Alexander City resident Ronnie Betts with a proclamation.
Betts served as an Alexander City firefighter from 1974 to 2008 when he retired as fire chief. Betts also hosted Sunday Morning Gospel Jubilee and Gospel Heritage Video on Kowaliga Country and WAXC-TV.
Betts passed away Sept. 15, 2021
