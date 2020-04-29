When Alexander City Schools made the decision to not finish out the remainder of the school year, the children’s feeding program morphed into a grab-and-go method at Stephens Elementary.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, any child under the age of 18 can drive by Stephens to receive a hot lunch and shelf-stable breakfast for the following morning along with milk for both meals.
“We’re doing it this way since the regular school year was interrupted,” Alex City Schools district food service manager LeResa Griffin said. “Right off the top of my head I would say we’re sending out in excess of 1,000 meals a day, so that’s about 500 children that each get a breakfast and a lunch.”
Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandates will determine if this program continues through the summer or if the traditional Alex City Schools summer feeding program will take place.
“We’re going to continue this at least through May and will continue into June and July with the current program if we’re unable to open up for our traditional summer program,” Griffin said.
While the school is still receiving bread and milk weekly, Griffin said her team is trying to use existing items first at the schools to save money from ordering additional groceries.
“We are using Merchants Foodservice, our regular grocery provider,” Griffin said. “We always try to use (United States Department of Agriculture) commodities and existing stock first. We’re trying to move food from other schools (to Stephens) to use what we have.”
The cafeteria staff working this program is the same set of employees who handle the summer feeding program. Griffin said they already know the system and are preparing the meals and setting up the food on tables in front of the school for cars to drive by and pick up.
“They don’t even have to get out of the car,” Griffin said. “Things have been going very smoothly.”