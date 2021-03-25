Update: All Tallapoosa County designated storm shelters and safer places will be open Thursday night, Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran confirmed. Alexander City City Hall will be open for shelter from 7 p.m. All other shelters and "safer places" will be open from 6 p.m.
The Community Gym in Goodwater will open 4 p.m. Thursday for those seeking shelter from the storm, according to a Facebook announcement. The gym is located at 75 Harris St.
County County Emergency Management said no other shelters are currently expected to open in Coosa County.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night from 7 p.m. to midnight.