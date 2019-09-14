An accident refilling a propane bottle caused the evacuation of the William T. Thweatt Industrial Park in Dadeville Friday.
“They broke off a valve filling a smaller bottle,” Dadeville police chief David Barbour said. “We got the call at 6:15 a.m.”
Traffic backed up both directions on U.S. Highway 280 as arriving employees for the morning shift were not allowed to enter the industrial park. Employees already working at KwangSung and Sejin were evacuated to the right of way of U.S. Highway 280 as first responders stopped the leak.
Just downhill from the industrial park is Chattasofka Creek. Traffic crossing it could smell the propane gas.
“Propane gas is heavier than natural gas,” Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said. “Natural gas will float. The propane gas that was released will be allowed to disperse.”
Both Moran and Barbour said no explosion and no injuries were reported.
Approximately 90 minutes after the accident, employees were allowed to return to work at Sejin and KwangSung K2 on the back side of the park.
The Dadeville Fire Department was assisted by the Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. Officers from the Jacksons Gap and Camp Hill police departments also responded to help with traffic control.