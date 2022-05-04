Dadeville city and community members officially welcomed Cottage Creations, a new artisan retail store, to the city with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
During the ceremony, members of the Dadeville Chamber of Commerce used the occasion to celebrate the new business located along West Cusseta Street.
Store owners Jay and Tena Hawkins describe their new business as a showcase of local artisans and their products, with their variety of goods including items like coffee, chocolates, jewelry, organic soaps and handmade home decor — all of which is locally-made.
The store’s owners are among Tallapoosa County’s newest residents, but Tena’s history in Alabama dates back much farther. As a child, Hawkins moved around frequently due to her father’s position as a pastor.
Tena lived twice in Alabama while growing up before moving to Dayton, Ohio permanently for several decades. Last year, however, Tena began missing her southern roots and thus relocated to Stillwaters.
While in Dayton, Tena had been working as a repurposer and began searching for a similar business after moving to Tallapoosa County.
“The seed had already been planted, but I didn't ever think it would come to fruition. So when we moved here, I was actually looking for a job,” Tena said. “When I came to get my hair cut, I saw a lease sign in the yard and poked my head up against the window and looked through and the dream kinda sparked.”
Now, with the ribbon cut and her business officially open, Tena added that dream is nearly realized.
“That this could be a possibility, opening a store, and supporting other artisans here. I think we are just paying it forward and bringing a bit of Dayton to Dadeville,” she said.
Even though Tena hasn’t lived in Alabama since she was a child, she still recalls the state’s southern hospitality, and added that Dadeville and Tallapoosa County embody that spirit very much.
“Everyone is so friendly. Our family cannot say enough about how welcoming this community has been. Everyone has gone out their way to help us,” Tena said.
Molly Parker, the chamber’s executive assistant, said that the chamber is excited for the Hawkins to join the community and described their store as a good addition to Dadeville’s downtown shopping district.
“We are very excited for this new artisan shop. We wish the owner, Tena Hawkins, great success. We are so happy she has brought this shop to our area,” Parker said.