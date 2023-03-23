On the corner of Dadeville’s square, there sits the former Miller Hotel.
After being vacant for the past few decades, Dwayne Britton and his family are nearing the completion of the hotel’s next life.
Britton said come this April the restaurant portion is scheduled to be open, then the bakery and then by June the bed and breakfast. As for the restaurant portion, it will seat about 90 people and have a full bar.
“We built a partnership and we're gonna lease it to Dennis Kirkland and he's gonna bring Fusion Grill over here, under another name,” Britton said.
Britton is also bringing in Taylor Hendrix, also known as Treats with Tay, for the bakery and Tena Hawkins of The Cottage Creation will have a shop on the backside of the hotel.
According to a previous Outlook article, the bed and breakfast will be called Nora’s Place, named after Nora Miller, one of the investors of Lake Martin and the Miller Hotel.
The rooms for Nora’s Place will all be on the second floor, including two handicapped accessible rooms. Britton said most of the rooms were intact before starting the restoration process.
However, with the Miller hotel operating in the 1920s most of the rooms had shared bathrooms. Britton said he has been working with Steve Taylor to figure out how to rebuild the rooms with their own bathrooms.
Each room will also have a lake-oriented name. One of the rooms called Peanut Point will have an area of bunk beds for guests with large parties. The bed and breakfast will also have laundry facilities for guests. Britton said he is hoping to have a 24/7 lobby located on the first floor.
“We're trying to figure out exactly how that's going to work,” he said. “I know we will have a full-time tenant here during the day but we're trying to work it out where people can come anytime at night and all the keypads and everything will be right there with what they need.”
Another new aspect of the building is Britton has built a balcony on the second floor. He said the original 1800s building had a wooden second-floor deck. However, when the Miller’s turned it into a hotel it became a covered porch.
“One thing we wanted to do is bring it (the balcony) back, where somebody could go out and sit,” he said. “We will probably have live music out here at times. This thing is 75 feet long, we’re going to end up with about 12 tables out here.”
The balcony is overlooking the downtown square with a front row view of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse. Britton said it’s been a long process including getting eight months behind on installing windows, but he is excited for when it is open for the community.
The opening of the restaurant, bakery and bed and breakfast will be in time for the Miller Hotel’s 100th anniversary with it first opening its doors for guests in 1923.