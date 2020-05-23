It’s a simple gesture but represents so much — placing a flag at the grave of a fallen veteran.
Every Memorial Day, many take time to remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice protecting freedoms across the world. Friday, Kim Anderson of Radney Funeral Home recruited a few volunteers to help adorn the markers of fallen veterans at Hillview Memorial Park.
“We just felt like it being Memorial Day, it was something we needed to do,” Anderson said. “I got some of the Beta Club students from Horseshoe Bend School to come out and help.”
Anderson said they put out almost 1,000 American flags Friday to remind everyone of the sacrifice veterans made.
“We felt it was important to remember them for their service,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for the sacrifice they made.”