It's time to debate at the highest level.
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be held tonight at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The format for the first debate calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.
Chris Wallace, moderator of the first 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for that debate.
Subject to possible changes because of news developments, the topics for tonight's debate are as follows, not necessarily to be brought up in this order:
- The Trump and Biden Records
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in our cities
- The integrity of the election
All debates start at 8 p.m. CST and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.
The debate will air on many networks including ABC, CBS, C-SPAN, Fox, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. Many of the same outlets, including ABC, CBS and C-SPAN, will stream the debate on YouTube. Google will also livestream the debate. Just type “watch presidential debate” into the search bar and the video will be at the top of the results.