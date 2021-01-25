The Alexander City Fire Department put out a fire Monday in Our Town but a homeowner finds himself without his home.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch received a call about a fire on Meadows Drive just off of Highway 63 in Ourtown. Both ACFD and the Willow Point/Our Town Volunteer Fire Department responded. The homeowner was reluctant to leave his home of more than 30 years this morning.
“I started not to go to work; I do a little yard cleanup,” the homeowner said. “I said I’ll go ahead and do this. Maybe if I had been here, maybe I could have (done something). I don’t know.”
The homeowner isn’t sure what in his bedroom caused the fire. He even followed up on a suspicion before leaving.
“I can’t figure it out. Everything was off,” the homeowner said. “I come back home and double checked myself. I went out to the end of the road and turned around to make sure my wife turned the electric heater off.”
Rookies with ACFD moved many of the burned furnishings around to make sure the fire was out before they left. The homeowner is unsure if he can salvage much from his home.
“I don’t know,” the homeowner said. “I think it is a total loss.”