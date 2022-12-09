Ferst Readers will be able to distribute more books to preschool age children across Tallapoosa County.
At the Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE), Ferst Readers was presented with a check of $1,500 by Ray Porter, superintendent, and Casey Davis, deputy superintendent, on Dec. 8.
Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County is an organization focused on providing books for preschool age children from newborns to five-year-olds.
“We enjoy the partnership we have with them [Ferst Readers] to make sure any child who wants a book in their home can receive books in their home,” Porter said. “And we are glad to be a part of that partnership because the earlier we can reach young people the more productive they will be once they are in an academic setting.”
Sue Paggen, treasurer of the Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers chapter, said with this check they will be able to provide 560 books to children in the area.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“When we get $36, we're happy. So, when we get $1500, if I could do cartwheels,” said Elaine Toney, president of the Tallapoosa County Ferst Readers chapter.
Toney explained they got connected with the TCBOE after one of Ferst Readers’ first meetings and TCBOE has been a source of support ever since.
Toney said if individuals are interested in making a donation to Ferst Readers, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 676 Dadeville, AL 36853.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.