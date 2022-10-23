With the motto of “a child’s path to a brighter future is paved with books,” Ferst Readers teed up to provide books for local children.
On Oct. 21, Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County hosted their golf event at Stillwaters Golf Course. This is one of the two major fundraisers Ferst Readers puts on; the other being a Bass tournament held in April.
Last year, Ferst Readers had over 50 golfers and this year they registered 45. Participants began their day with registration at 8 a.m. By 10:00 a.m., they received a formal welcome from the Ferst Readers volunteers. After a prayer, the golfers rode off to the courses.
Beth Pierce, volunteer with Ferst Readers, explained the event was an 18-hole scramble, meaning the participants were on teams and they all teed off. Then, whoever had the best play is the one they used for the score.
At 3 p.m. the golfers met back up for the award ceremony. In addition to individual winners of the tournament, all the golfers who entered also had a chance to win one of the door prizes.
Some of the door prizes included gifts from Castelluccio, Copper’s Grill, Cottage Creations, Emporium Wine, Lake Martin Boutique, Lakeside Mercantile, Nirvana Latte, Root 49 and 34 Market.
To help bring the event to life, Ferst Readers also had local sponsors such as Bluff’s Daiquiri Bar, Pennington Park, Fusion Grill, Russell Building Supply and Valley Bank.
President Elaine Toney said these fundraisers help the organization supply books for preschool-aged children.
“The literacy rate in Tallapoosa County needs a lot of help. So that's what we're trying to do,” Toney said. “We have now gone over the 20,000 number of books that we've sent out, and we're now [at] about 700 children per month that we service.”
It takes about $36 per month to support each child in the program. Cathy Link, volunteer with Ferst Readers, said there are roughly 2,200 children in Tallapoosa County between the ages of zero and five so the goal is to service as many as they can.
“It is a national organization, and we are the Tallapoosa chapter with a goal of providing books for preschool children in order to get them ready for school — hopefully to enjoy books [and] have pre-learning skills,” Link said.
Along with the free books, Kathy Loftus, volunteer with Ferst Readers, said the families also receive a newsletter, which gives learning strategies that parents can use to enhance their kid’s reading experience.
“It’s a number one indicator of being successful in life is being read to as a child, not reading yourself, but being read to,” Loftus said.