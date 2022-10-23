Ferst readers golf event
Ferst Readers hosted a golf event on Oct. 21 as one of their two major fundraising events.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

With the motto of “a child’s path to a brighter future is paved with books,” Ferst Readers teed up to provide books for local children. 

ferst readers golf event 3
Participants were placed into teams and at 10:00 a.m. they rode off single file from the starting point to the courses. 
ferst readers golf event
Ferst Reader volunteers — Sue Pagen, Cathy Link, Donna Kellogg, Sharon Cox, Elaine Toney and Kathy Loftus — gather before the golfers take off.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

