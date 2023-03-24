What started as a dream for Ben Russell has become a reality, as Fanny Goldmine Diner officially opened its doors to the public Thursday.
“This was all Ben Russell’s idea for the workers who come through, working for Russell Lands,” Fanny Goldmine manager JB Hampton said. “Really, it’s just for people around town to have a good, affordable place to eat.”
Fanny Goldmine is located at Russell Crossroads and will be open with limited hours from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays — for now. Hampton said he expects to extend the hours after about a month.
Because of the long construction, Hampton, who was hired September 2021, has struggled to get employees for opening day.
“They would come apply, hang out for a week, then leave because there was nothing to do,” Hampton said.
There are currently about eight employees on staff, and Hampton would ideally like 35.
Similar to the Wharf Casual Seafood, Fanny Goldmine is fast and casual service; customers will order at the counter, grab a number then be served food at their table. The menu is elevated, homemade diner food with things like French toast sticks and burritos for breakfast as well as mac and cheese bites, smash burgers and salads for lunch.
In about a week, Fanny Goldmine should have its liquor license and although it won’t have a full bar, it will offer things like bloody marys, mimosas and margaritas.
Hampton is very excited to finally get a chance to showcase his food at a Russell Lands establishment.
“I’ve had my name in the hat a few times, but haven’t been ready for it,” Hampton said. “But I’ve gotten a few years under my belt now, and they were ready to have me. I’m glad to be back here at Russell.”
Hampton worked at Kowaliga Restaurant for several years before managing a sushi restaurant in Montgomery and the popular Coach’s Corner in Wetumpka.
Although there have only been two days under Hampton and his staff’s belt, he is excited about what’s to come.
“(Opening Day) went very well,” Hampton said. “There’s a few things I gotta change, but they aren’t really problems; they are learning curves. I’m very happy with what we’ve been doing, and I think we have the potential to do even more.”