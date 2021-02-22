Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Rector Robert Iler distributes communion during the celebration of the first Sunday of Lent at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Ala on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Rector Robert Iler performs the communion rite during the celebration of the first Sunday of Lent at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Ala on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Communion wine in distributed in disposable cups during the celebration of the first Sunday of Lent at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Ala on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to the cross on the alter during the celebration of the first Sunday of Lent at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Ala on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The celebration of the first Sunday of Lent at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Ala on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur
Recently, his clergy has included two cell phones and a tablet which stream to numerous parishioners on Facebook.
“I had to get used to speaking to the camera,” Iler said. “I realized that there were more people watching online than in person”
This is one of many changes the church made to continue service during the pandemic.
The sign of peace has become a peace sign. No hand shaking outside of your family group. Roped off pews help to maintain social distancing. Bottles of hand sanitizer are scattered around the stained-glass windowed church.
Even to the most holy sacrament of Christian faiths, the Eucharist, was adjusted. Instead of taking the sacramental wine from a communal chalice, as was commonplace pre-COVID, wine is distributed in disposable communion cups.
“I don’t think people will ever go back to a chalice,” Iler said. “We use a higher proof wine made for communion. It’s about 14% alcohol. So there is some sanitization there. I haven’t heard of anyone getting sick from communion. Despite that, people won’t want to share a chalice in a post-COVID world.”