.Periods of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
producing heavy rainfall are expected today through Monday evening.
Due to the combination of slow movement and high rainfall rates,
this activity will pose a threat of flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun,
Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore,
Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike,
Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
