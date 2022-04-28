Just a little water oozing up on top of Creek Road appears small, but it’s an indicator of a much larger problem under the pavement — a major sewage issue.
Alexander City sewer director John McWhorter said city employees and contractors have been on the scene for hours to create a bypass on the pressured sewage line around the leak.
“They thought they had a water leak and we get here and its sewage,” McWhorter said. “It’s seeping through the pavement when the pumps kick on. If it ruptures, we have a major problem.”
The temporary fix is to lay pipe on the ground and connect it to two good points in the sewer line. It means that overnight, 800 feet of 18 inch pipe had to be welded together and holes dug to access the 14 inch sewer line installed more than 20 years ago. All to keep from having a large sewage spill. If crews dig around the area where sewage is seeping through it could cause the spill to be larger. And the leak could be somewhere else.
Just looking uphill from where the sewage is seeping through, several potholes are beginning to form above where the line was located.
“You might think the leak is right here but it might not be,” McWhorter said. “On Coley Creek the line was rotten and we couldn’t get far enough on either side of the leak.”
McWhorter said crews have been in the area overnight with large equipment and generators.
“The residents here have been great,” McWhorter said. “There hasn’t been a single complaint about it.”
McWhorter said the line serves a large area.
“All the gravity lines from Robinson Road and Spring Hill feed this pump station,” McWhorter said. “It goes through the [Charles E. Bailey] Sportplex. It drops in on Elkahatchee Road, goes under the airport to Sugar Creek.”
The sewage leak will be reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) but that might be the easiest part of the project. The old 14 inch steel line is uncommon.
“I don’t know why they put 14 in, maybe because it is what they had or was available at the time — 14 is an uncommon size,” McWhorter said. “We have had a nightmare finding fittings for it. We think we got enough together to get it bolted in.”
One part was found just down the road at Sygma on Highway 22 in Coosa County. Councilman Chris Brown is a pipe salesperson and has been calling around in an attempt to locate enough parts to bolt the 14 inch steel pipe to the temporary 18 inch pipe.
The old line has already been prepared for the city to pump it dry to avoid even more sewage from contaminating the area.
The Alexander City City Council held a special called meeting Wednesday to declare an emergency to repair a high pressure sewer force main near Creek Road.
The city will pay a monthly fee for the temporary fix where a contractor will make sure it works without leaking while the city negotiates a permanent, in-ground fix.
“You can’t buy pipe right now,” McWhorter said. “We don’t know when we can get pipe. This will be a project for contractors to do. When we move to the temporary and move back, it will have to happen quickly. We have six hours when we turn the pumps off. It will look like ants working.”