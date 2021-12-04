Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey launched "Drive Electric Alabama," a public awareness campaign promoting electric vehicle sales and "showing the nation, once again, Alabama is a driving force in the automotive industry," the governor stated.
However, a June Consumer Choice Center report ranks Alabama among the worst states to purchase an electric vehicle, while Bumper, an online search tool for vehicle history reports, ranks Alabama 49th for ease of owning one.
Alexander City resident Carl Kovach, a five-year Tesla owner, calls it "ridiculous."
"They're saying they want to be the forefront; let's make it the forefront," Kovach said of his state government. "Let's do what we need to do to ensure that their citizens are able to get a vehicle and know that they have the availability and the servicing and the fuel and everything else they need."
Kovach, who is spending his retirement driving an Alexander City Schools bus, moved to Tallapoosa County from California where drivers are offered a $1,500 tax credit for going electric.
Alabama, however, suffers not just for a lack of incentives, but built-in disincentives. For one, dealer-franchise laws prohibit car manufacturers from selling directly to the consumer. Most electric-car manufacturers like Tesla, however, produce their vehicles on a made-to-order basis, meaning Kovach had to order his car online, pick it up in Atlanta and pay Georgia sales tax before registering it in Alabama. Had he bought it within the last two years, Kovach would have also paid an extra $200 EV-registration fee, a law passed by the state legislature in 2019 to make up forgone gas tax revenue.
Then there's the issue of maintenance. Alabama is one of three states to ban not just direct-to-consumer sales, but Tesla service centers, meaning Kovach has to drive to Decatur, Georgia to get his car serviced.
"They make it so easy in California for you to own an electric vehicle," Kovach said. "Here you have to fight the government to get them to do the right thing."
In general, Republicans are less likely to go electric than Democrats; according to Bumper, Alabama ranks in the bottom 10 for the proportion of registered vehicles that are electric, and all 10 are red states.
From a production side, however, the state of Alabama has lent praise and financial support to recent EV-related industry investment, one of which, Westwater Resources, intends to build a $124 million graphite processing plant in Coosa County by the end of 2022. Graphite, one of the necessary minerals for lithium-ion batteries, accounts for 200 pounds of the weight of Tesla. The project will draw an estimated $35.5 million in combined state and local incentives and will "elevate [Alabama's] standing even more as a major player in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector," Ivey stated during the announcement in June.
Kovach says he'd like more state support on the consumer side — first, by rolling back its dealer-franchise law. The vehicles are more affordable than some realize; Kovach says he spent $36,000 on his Tesla, while the 2022 Nissan Leaf costs $28,365, about $3,000 more than a 2022 Honda Accord.
"People are like, 'We wish we could get a car,' they just don't do it because [of] the liability of them, the 'Where am I going to charge; where am I going to get my car serviced,'" Kovach said.
The infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden last month reserves $80 million for EV stations in Alabama, but in the meantime, the availability of charging stations remains a hurdle. Greg Coggin, fellow Tesla driver and Alexander City Schools employee, is a self-described tech-enthusiast who, after about a decade of coveting one, made the purchase this year.
"I think the biggest factor that influenced my decision [to buy] now is it became really practical for my lifestyle," said Coggin, who recently moved near the Tesla Supercharger station in Auburn, one of about nine fast-charging Tesla stations in Alabama.
Despite the initial outlay, it's also a cost savings, Coggins said. Driving a gas-powered engine, his 90-mile round-trip commute to Alexander City Middle School, where he directs the band program, was costing him hundreds of dollars a month, even with a fuel-efficient car.
That being said, the lifestyle was "a total factor."
"It's basically like a giant cell phone with wheels," Coggin said. "It's a really, really cool piece of technology, the self-driving and autopilot and all of that stuff."
As for the energy-transition politics, unlike Kovach, Coggin is less eager to weigh in. But he did praise the governor's education campaign.
"When you have something this big that shifts a huge kind of market like the fuel industry, there's always a lot of education involved," Coggin said. "It's not even much to do with 'green' things than it is to do with how much better of a product it is, and how much more functional of a piece of machinery it is than a standard car."
By Kovach's estimation, the younger generations will be the easiest to reach.
"Kids, they walk up to my car and they're like — they know exactly what my car is," Kovach said. "And they're like, 'That is so cool. We're going to get one of those when we get older.'"