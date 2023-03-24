Graduates of Edward Bell Career Technical Center are invited to Camp Hill for Alumni Day this May.
With this being the event’s five-year anniversary, Camp Hill council member and Seat One Constance Heard announced during the Feb. 21 town council meeting that class registration fees will be $50 exclusively for this year.
In the past, the classes fees have been $100 for early birds, $125 for normal registration and $150 for late registration.
Part of the class registration also includes having a designated area to set up a class tent in the park. Heard said the plan is to have vendors as well.
While the class registration fees had been approved, the town council still needed to decide on if it wanted to require wristbands. The wristbands are for alumni who attend Alumni Day, but their class was not registered. Last year the wristbands cost $20.
Seat Two Juanita Woody asked if guests, who are not alumni of Edward Bell, would need to pay for a wristband. Heard said no because guests of alumni are included with the class registration fee or wristband fee.
“I’m just concerned that people are going to come that are not connected to no class at all and you are just going to have to,” Woody began.
“It’s hard to control,” Seat five Debra “Sue” Thomas interjected, supporting Woody’s point.
“Yeah, that's true. Right,” Woody continued. “That's what I'm sitting here thinking it's gonna be very hard to control. Either way, it's gonna be hard to control it if they do pay and it’s gonna be hard to control it if they don’t pay.”
Thomas did suggest not having the wristbands at all. However, Heard explained the problem with that is classes will start to wonder why they paid for the class registration fee in the first place.
“But also keep in mind, when we first started this, it was actually to generate funds for parks and rec,” Heard said. “The first couple of years went by fine. It went about ok, but then as you go on people forget and question, ‘OK, well — back to what I said — we got this many of the class. How come the class just didn’t register, but they are out here?’”
The other layer is the park has multiple entrances. Prior to the discussion, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole mentioned volunteers will be needed to help check for wristbands as it is a holiday weekend for the town hall.
When it comes to monitoring entry, Heard said they have to do what they can and “just be appreciative of those who will be honest and get the wristband.”
After the discussion, Heard made a motion to charge for wristbands at a discount price of $5. Seat Four Robert “Gwell” Shelley seconded, and the council unanimously voted in approval, aside from Seat three Duane Blackwell who was absent for the meeting.
The wristbands are predicted to be available for purchase beginning next week through town hall. Alumni Day will be held May 27 with a meet-and-greet the day before.
In other action, the Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved minutes for the March 6 council meeting.
Presented a letter regarding the storm shelter
Announced the plans for an Easter Egg Hunt
Announced schedule for Town Clean Up Days in April
The next regular town council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 3.