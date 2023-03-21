According to Dr. Beverly Price, education is about expanding one’s horizons.
“Our gender no longer defines the occupation or the career that we have in front of us,” she said, in reference to Women’s History Month. “And with that being said, do not be afraid to pursue the education that is needed to make it necessary for you to explore your unique talents and skills and interests so that you can become a productive citizen.”
Since August 2022, Price has been the superintendent of the Alexander City school system. Although she first got a degree from Faulkner University in Human Resources.
“I've always wanted to be a teacher,” Price said. “Actually, my mom tried to talk me out of it. My high school counselor tried to talk me out of it and I did actually go a different route. I also have a degree in Human Resources Management, but that really wasn't for me. I feel like teaching is a calling.”
Following her own advice, Price went back to school and got her degree from Auburn University in elementary education. She then taught kindergarten and sixth grade at Horseshoe Bend School.
After several years, she noticed she had a skill with helping kids who might not be the best behaved and that was part of her reason for going into administration.
“I decided that I wanted to help more kids and so that would be across the school,” Price said. “I decided that I will go into administration and I also have a love for curriculum and instruction. I wanted to make sure that I was able to have an impact on curriculum instruction, not just in my classroom.”
In 2002, Price started in the Alexander City School System as the assistant principal at Radney Elementary and would later become principal. She continued to advance her own education, graduating with a doctorate in administration of elementary and secondary school.
With a love for the school district, Price entered the central office as deputy superintendent where she oversaw curriculum instruction, federal programs and accountability and compliance.
“If you had asked me as a principal, I would have told you no, I did not see myself as a superintendent,” Price said. “But then as I got over and started working with Dr. Cooper and Dr. Langford, the two previous superintendents, I did. I started to think, ‘Well, maybe my skill set would be conducive to me being a superintendent.’”
Price said what she enjoys most about being a superintendent now is spending time with students across all grade levels and across all five schools.
“I just love school. If I could be a professional student, I would,” Price said. “I love to read. I love learning. I love the socialization that we provide for our students. Again, like I said, I feel like education is a calling on my life.”
Price said she has noticed throughout the years in the school system there’s an increased desire for career exploration and career technical education. Starting in elementary school, Price said students are introduced to different careers and as they get older the system also works to provide academic pathways.
Alongside some of these efforts, Price has worked with Central Alabama Community College President Jeff Lynn.
“Dr. Price is a joy to work with,” Lynn said. “We focus on our community, students and industries. Dr. Price is not only innovative to offer great academic pathways but also wants to make sure we have strong workforce pathways for students to select as well.”
With March being Women’s History Month, she said she encourages young girls to use education as a tool. Price said even if women want to go into a male dominated field, like welding for example, don’t be afraid to use education.
“I feel like education is the equalizer, and it is the tool that again, not just young girls, but everyone, it is a tool that we can all leverage to make this world a better place,” Price said.