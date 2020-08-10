For years, people across the country have reported sightings of hairy, upright-walking creatures dwelling in the wilderness and credited the experience as finding Bigfoot, also referred to as Sasquatch.
This American and Canadian folklore is no stranger to central Alabama and self-described sasquatch tracker Todd Standing, director of the documentary film “Discovering Bigfoot” will be visiting Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas this week to follow up on several locally reported encounters.
Alexander City resident Michelle Jones, friend and colleague of Standing’s, has been assigned as the Southeast Regional Coordinator for Bigfoot Research.
“People often ask me if I believe Bigfoot exists and my answer is always the same, ‘Yes,’” Jones said. “I don’t believe Bigfoot exists; I know Bigfoot exists.”
She will work alongside Standing and connect him with local sources. Jones is seeking people willing to share their stories involving Bigfoot incidences.
“I’m looking for people to come forward, especially avid hunters, that have had any encounters with Bigfoot or anything unknown they just couldn’t explain while they were out in the woods,” Jones said. “Those that come forward, I want them to know everything they tell me will be kept confidential.
Jones has prepared a list of questions for anyone with information about mysterious outdoor encounters and also a waiver for those who choose to waive their confidentiality rights.
“I will relinquish more information and explain further during interviews,” Jones said. “I already have two credible witnesses so far for the Tallapoosa County area.”
Standing and Jones have an expedition planned for his visit that will be documented and televised in the future. Standing will be in Tallapoosa County through Aug. 15 to film his Alabama Expedition series and is hoping to meet with any other witnesses in the area who have stores to share about possible Bigfoot encounters.
“I want to get some more stories from people in this coverage area and hope I can go investigate their land,” Jones said. “I love to explore the outdoors and tempt to find the unknown. I have always been drawn to thing that present challenges.”
Standing is a Canadian Bigfoot researcher who collaborates and works alongside primatologist Dr. Jeff Meldrum and TV series “Survivorman” producer Les Stroud. Standing also worked extensively with wildlife biologist Dr. John Bindernagel, who sought Bigfoot evidence since 1963, until his death in 2018.
Jones, who spent 15 years in law enforcement, met Standing through social media and the two have bonded over shared interests ever since.
“It’s such a good feeling to be able to be surrounded by people like Todd because every day is a new adventure and the best part is being able to share it with each other,” Jones said.
Standing’s documentary, where he journeys three days in the field with Bigfoot researchers and experts while they encounter a real life Sasquatch, is available on Amazon and YouTube.
For anyone with a story to share, Jones can be contacted at alabamabf@gmail.com or by cell at 850-686-6131. She asks anyone reaching out via phone to text her first.