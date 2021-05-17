Brothers Walter and Gary Young from Missouri and Arkansas, respectively, arrived in Alexander City for the first time Sunday to collect the deed to a historic property unexpectedly inherited through their great- great-grandparents.
"What a surprise — I don't have a clue what we're going to do with it," Walter said, referring to he, Gary and a third brother in Texas who will become joint owners of the property.
The property in question is the site of Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church, Alexander City's oldest church congregation before it voted to close its doors last year. Up until this week, the church deed had been in the hands of its last deacon Roy Nelson. On Monday, Nelson handed the old document in a business envelope to the Young brothers according to the wishes of the latter's great- great-grandparents John and Elizabeth Young, who donated the land to Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church in 1875.
Until April, Walter had never heard of Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church, let alone his connection to it. That was until last month, when Alex City resident Mary Forbus — a distant cousin Walter first got in touch with a couple years ago when doing ancestry research — sent Walter The Outlook's report on the church's closing, and Nelson's search for descendants of the original owners.
Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church was the first church in Youngsville, a settlement at what is now the corner of Washington Street and North Central Avenue where Russell Manufacturing built its executive homes in the 1930s. The church was founded in 1837 but moved near Hillabee Street in 1875, not long after the railroad came turning Youngsville into Alexander City.
According to the land deed, the two-acre Hillabee property was donated to the church by John and Elizabeth Young, two early settlers assumed by Forbus to be the brother and sister-in-law of Youngsville founder James Young. In the event of the church's closing, John and Elizabeth requested the property return to the family. The couple died soon after and are buried in the Young plot of Alexander City Cemetery.
Walter and Gary are now in possession of the deed, but still need to sort out the legalities. They're still unsure what to do with it, though Walter said more likely than not they'll sell.
"We live too far away to have anything to do with it," he said, adding, "we drove over 600 miles to get here."
"When we first learned about it our daughter said 'Is it near the ocean?'" said Walter's wife Sue, who also made the journey southeast. Alas, the closest thing to an ocean is the dried-up creek bed behind the property.
As for the church itself, the building still stands though in serious disrepair. Nelson said Alexander City has it listed for demolition.
Meanwhile, the Youngs will be staying in Tallapoosa County another week to "do some legal stuff" and check out the old church records at Adelia M. Russell Library.
"We just kind of find it all pretty interesting," Walter said. "There's a lot of history."
They also plan to pay a visit to Alexander City Cemetery where their great- great-grandparents still lie.