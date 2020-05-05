This year’s National Day of Prayer will still go on — just in a different format from previous years. With non-work-related gatherings still limited to 10 or fewer people, hosting the typical service wasn’t an option so Alexander City Area Ministerial Association president pastor Mike Waldrop decided to create a virtual pre-recorded video for the community to still join together in prayer.
“It’s a way to take part locally but not be together,” Waldrop said. “The theme was chosen before this even broke out. We had already ordered the handouts and can’t even use them.”
Ironically, this year’s theme is Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth, which is timely based on the global coronavirus pandemic.
At noon Thursday, the video will air on Lake Broadcasting’s WAXC TV channel as well as numerous other times for the following week. At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Alex City Ministerial Association’s Facebook page will air the same video.
“We have eight categories we pray for and about 20 people in total participating in the video,” Waldrop said.
The categories include community leaders from each category reading scripture verses and area pastors following them up with prayers. The video will be about an hour long and also include some singers and a message from Waldrop.
National Day of Prayer dates back to when former President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer must be declared by each subsequent president at an appropriate day. Former President Ronald Regan amended the law in 1988 designating every first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer and it’s held ever since.
“It’s something done nationally every year and we’ve been doing it in Alex City since before I got here and that was 18 years ago,” Waldrop said. “So it’s already something that goes on and we just kept it going to do something on the local level.”
The service is typically held at the First Baptist Church in Alexander City but this year had been moved to Great Bethel due to First Baptist undergoing renovations.
“Then the coronavirus hit, so this is how we’re doing it this year,” Waldrop said. “Typically (healthcare) is a topic we don’t have but we added that this year special for everything going on.”
Info Box:
The following categories and participants will be featured in the video:
Government: Mayor Tommy Spraggins and Rev. Frederick Young from Great Bethel Baptist Church
Healthcare: Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace and Bro. Wayne Cowhick from Alexander City Methodist Church
Military (including law enforcement and first responders): Chaplains from the Alexander City Police Department
Education: Jim Pearson principal Angela Strickland and pastor Dr. Steve King
Business: River Bank president Randy Dawkins and Pastor Brendan Chance with Alex City Church of Christ
Media: TPI managing editor Santana Wood, TPI account manager Julie Harbin and pastor Bro. Donald Delee with West End Church
Family: Sav-A-Life director Sharon Moore and Rev. Tony Harris with Family Worship Center
Church: Apostolic Church of Promise pastor’s assistant Wanda Law and retired pastor Bill Middlebrooks