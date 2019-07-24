Darius Moye joined more than 200 middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic- and career-oriented development experience, Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Moye is the son of retired Master Sgt. Darryl Moye and retired Chief Master Sgt. Cheryl R. Moye, who is a 1988 Benjamin Russell graduate, and the grandson of Jo Ann Purter of Alexander City. Moye, a military child, now lives in Sumter, South Carolina.
Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I was excited for Darius to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” Envision SVP Amanda Freitag Thomas said. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.
Voted by his peers, Moye garnered the “Voices of Change: Most Likely to Successfully Recruit Members Award” for his outstanding contribution to the team project.
“At the conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace,” Thomas said. “They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges and with new people, which given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation are essential skills for success.”
In addition to Moye’s induction into the Junior National BETA Club this year, he engaged in the school’s amazing Academic Challenge Team as well. Nonetheless, Moye is very passionate about sports and plays basketball in which his Amateur Athletic Union team in Columbia, South Carolina, won the 2019 Sumter Splash Basketball Tournament.
With dreams of becoming a visual arts artist, Moye worked hard for many years at school and in the community and was selected to attend the South Carolina Governor’s School of Art and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, in June.
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
For more information about Envision programs, visit envisionexperience.com.