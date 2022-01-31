Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 18.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 626 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 89 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 47.4 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 30.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 181 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 26 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change —  46 percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 39.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,494 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 213 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 27.2 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 36 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,655 as of Jan. 30

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

