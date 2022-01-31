featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Monday, Jan. 31 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 18.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 626 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 89 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 47.4 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 30.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 181 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 26 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 46 percent decrease Elmore CountyPositivity rate — 39.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,494 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 213 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 27.2 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 36 percentHospitalizations — 2,655 as of Jan. 30Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 63° Humidity: 24% Feels Like: 62° Heat Index: 63° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 62° UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:39:29 AM Sunset: 05:15:33 PM Dew Point: 25° Visibility: 10 mi Today Plentiful sunshine. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back