Two people, including a Dadeville woman, have pleaded guilty for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme involving Auburn Bank in Notasulga, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin said.
Randi Lynn Carleton, 39, of Dadeville pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling bank funds and Leslie Fountain, 34, of Notasulga entered a guilty plea on July 11 to the same charge, Franklin said in a release.
Both defendants worked at the Notasulga branch of Auburn Bank where Carleton was the branch manager and Fountain was the assistant branch manager. The scheme started with check kiting, or floating checks, then progressed over time to embezzling cash from Auburn Bank, Franklin said.
In September 2018, Auburn Bank conducted an audit of its Notasulga branch and became aware of the defendants’ fraudulent activity despite their attempts to cover up the scheme, Franklin said. Court records indicate they jointly embezzled approximately $379,250 in cash.
Carleton and Fountain each face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years as well as significant fines and restitution for the amount stolen. There is no parole in the federal system. The defendants will be sentenced within the next few months.