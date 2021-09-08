Updated 1:27 p.m.
Dadeville Elementary School and Dadeville High School are having to switch to remote learning Thursday due to a COVID-19-related staff shortage, the school system announced via Facebook.
Both schools will remain shut through Friday, Sept. 17 with students returning to classrooms the following Monday.
Ten Dadeville Elementary students and one employee were COVID-positive as of Tuesday, according to Tallapoosa County Schools. Fourteen students and one employee were positive at the high school.
District-wide, a total of 41 students and three employees were COVID-positive Tuesday, with several more staff members in quarantine with coronavirus test results still pending.
"It isn't a student issue; it's a staffing issue," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter said of the closure.
Dadeville is the first Tallapoosa County Schools campus to have to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic this school year; Alexander City Schools' Jim Pearson Elementary went remote last week.
Last school year, Tallapoosa County Schools' campuses went remote several times due to a combination of employees being in quarantine and difficulty attracting substitute teachers.