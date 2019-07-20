John Franklin Sutherlin, 35, a Dadeville police officer, was arrested last week by the Alexander City Police Department on a domestic violence charge.
Officers with the Alexander City Police Department responded to a call on Lakeland Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
“(The victim) advised officers there was an altercation with Sutherlin,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “Officers observed marks on her and some property was damaged and determined he was the aggressor. (Sutherlin) denied physical force.”
Sutherlin was charged with third-degree domestic violence and was held in the Tallapoosa County Jail for a mandatory cooling off period.
Dadeville police chief David Barbour declined to comment on the circumstances of Sutherlin’s arrest.
“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Barbour said.
Barbour confirmed Sutherlin was on leave from the Dadeville Police Department. The misdemeanor charge is being handled in the Municipal Court of Alexander City.
The Code of Alabama defines third-degree domestic violence as third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, coercion, harassment, criminal surveillance, harassing communications, criminal trespass, criminal mischief or third degree arson where the victim is a current or former spouse, parent, child, any person with whom the defendant has a child in common, a present or former household member or a person who has or had a dating relationship with.
Third-degree domestic violence is a Class A misdemeanor. If found guilty, Sutherlin would not be able to carry a handgun.